Princess Anne steps in for King Charles as he faces health struggles

Princess Anne is the best sister ever!
On Friday, March 28, the British Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to share about a new engagement carried out by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace amid King Charles’s absence.
At the Palace, Zara Tindall’s mother awarded The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) to four rowers who won golds at the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024.
The duty is always performed by the British Monarch himself. However, due to his sudden health crisis, Anne had to step in for him.
“Another medal for Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott, Georgie Brayshaw and Lauren Henry!” stated the caption, adding, “The four rowers won Gold for @TeamGB at the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024, where they were presented with their medals by The Princess Royal.”
The caption concluded, “Yesterday at Buckingham Palace, Her Royal Highness was reunited with the quad as they were presented with their MBEs - congratulations to you all!”
Related: Buckingham Palace issues major update on King Charles health amid hospitalization
An MBE is a British order of chivalry which is rewarded to those making outstanding contributions in the fields of arts and science, work with charitable and welfare organizations, and public service outside the civil service.
Accompanying the caption was a carousel of photographs from the meeting, featuring the Princess Royal delightfully meeting and awarding the prestigious rewards to the incredible athletes.
King Charles was recently rushed to a hospital due to experiencing some temporary “side effects” of his cancer treatment.
Related: King Charles rushes to hospital due to side effects of cancer treatment
Later in an official statement, Buckingham Palace reported that the Monarch had returned to Clarence House after a brief hospital stay.