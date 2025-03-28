Royal

Princess Anne rushes to meet King Charles after hospitalisation

Princess Anne pays heartwarming visit to her brother King Charles III amid his cancer battle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025
Princess Anne rushes to meet King Charles after hospitalisation
Princess Anne rushes to meet King Charles after hospitalisation

Princess Anne paid a poignant visit to her cancer-stricken brother King Charles at Clarence House.

His majesty left hospital on March 28 after suffering side effects of cancer treatment.

As per Hello!, The Princess Royal was spotted visiting the British monarch after he returned from hospital.

Shortly after Charles was discharged, Anne drove out of her residence in a black Bentley. The royal siblings shared an exceptionally close bond.

He also had to cancel all his planned engagements in Birmingham due to health.

On Thursday night, Buckingham Palace issued an update on Charles’ health. The statement read, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.”

Related: King Charles makes first appearance after hospitalisation

It continued, "His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

Moreover, Zara Tindall’s mother recently carried a special event at Buckingham Palace amid her brother’s absence.

Related: Princess Anne steps in for King Charles as he faces health struggles

Princess Anne steps in for King Charles as he faces health struggles
Princess Anne steps in for King Charles as he faces health struggles
Spanish Royal Family shares details on Queen Letizia’s ongoing royal trip
Spanish Royal Family shares details on Queen Letizia’s ongoing royal trip
Queen Máxima attends special iftar meeting at Amsterdam’s key organization
Queen Máxima attends special iftar meeting at Amsterdam’s key organization
King Charles makes first appearance after hospitalisation
King Charles makes first appearance after hospitalisation
Meghan Markle’s ‘jarring’ new moves hint at ‘identity crisis’: Expert
Meghan Markle’s ‘jarring’ new moves hint at ‘identity crisis’: Expert
Duchess Sophie stuns in pastel blue Victoria Beckham suit during Brussels visit
Duchess Sophie stuns in pastel blue Victoria Beckham suit during Brussels visit
Danish Royal Family issues huge announcement after releasing key report
Danish Royal Family issues huge announcement after releasing key report
King Charles highlights Duchess Sophie's efforts against child abuse
King Charles highlights Duchess Sophie's efforts against child abuse
King Charles flooded with warm wishes after brief hospital stay
King Charles flooded with warm wishes after brief hospital stay
Prince Hussein joins armed forces for iftar gathering in Aqaba
Prince Hussein joins armed forces for iftar gathering in Aqaba
Prince William shares delightful message amid King Charles hospitalization
Prince William shares delightful message amid King Charles hospitalization
Buckingham Palace issues major update on King Charles health amid hospitalization
Buckingham Palace issues major update on King Charles health amid hospitalization