Meghan Markle’s ‘jarring’ new moves hint at ‘identity crisis’: Expert

Meghan Markle is yet again under scrutiny for her surprising moves!
While speaking to The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show, Bronte Coy, who is a Royal Reporter at News.com.au, put forward his opinion about the Duchess of Sussex’s latest moves in her entrepreneurial journey.
The expert slammed the former American actress for “shamelessly” using her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to direct attention towards her new shopping page and brand, As Ever.
This comes as Meghan shared one more rare snap of Archie and Lilibet while promoting her newly launched website.
Slamming the Duchess, the royal expert said, “There's this real identity crisis. It's like, who is she?
She pointed at Meghan Markle’s hypocrisy, stating, “She didn't want the kids to be on display in the royal family, which I think a lot of parents understand to a point.”
“But then she's launched the Instagram, and she's using the kids, which, again, is her prerogative, but it just kind of falls out of step with what she said previously,” Bronte added.
The expert also raised question on the mother-of-two for adding a crown to her monogram logo for the business, calling the act “jarring.”
“She's kind of an influencer. She has the right to earn money. But it just looks a bit jarring, having the royal stamp on it. So, yeah, I just see it all as a bit of an identity crisis,” she concluded.
Meghan Markle also recently released the first trailer of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.