King Charles highlights Duchess Sophie's efforts against child abuse

King Charles gave a special nod to Duchess Sophie for her efforts for a special cause.
Royal Family's official Instagram account to shared a carousel of photos from the Duchess of Edinburgh's recent appearance at a panel discussion in Brussels.
At the Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse: Global Action to Combat a Global Crime panel on Thursday, Sophie met a number of NGOs to discuss innovative strategies to combat child sexual abuse.
The caption alongside Duchess Sophie's photos began with her statement which read, ‘I implore you now, on behalf of the children of today and tomorrow, to redouble your efforts in prioritising their safety.’"
It continued," Yesterday, in Brussels, The Duchess of Edinburgh addressed an international audience of government representatives, as well as from the tech sector on the subject of child sexual exploitation and abuse."
"Her Royal Highness encouraged delegates at ‘Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse: Global Action to Combat a Global Crime’ to work towards finding solutions to ongoing threats posed by social media and generative AI, and to consult with young people who ‘are keen to be the architects of their futures," it added.
The caption further revealed, "Today, The Duchess joined a roundtable discussion with global child rights NGOs and survivors, to discuss the evolving threat online, the importance of incorporating victim and survivor knowledge in tackling this crime and the shared responsibility for all areas of society to engage on the issue to find solutions."
To note, the sister-in-law of King Charles, visited Brussels in her role as Patron of the NSPCC and Plan International UK.
