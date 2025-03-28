Spanish Royal Family shares details on Queen Letizia’s ongoing royal trip

Queen Letizia of Spain had another happening day in the Republic of Cape Verde on Thursday.
The Spanish Royal Family took to its Instagram account to share details about the last day of Queen’s royal trip, which she kicked off on March 24.
“After a working breakfast at the Presidential Palace with the First Lady of the Republic of Cape Verde, Débora Katisa, the Queen visited the 'Fazenda Esperança' project on Santiago Island, a therapeutic community that works to recover young drug addicts and prevent drug addiction,” the palace wrote in the caption.
The palace went on to share, “The Queen then visited the Santa Catarina Employment and Vocational Training Institute, where sewing and computer skills are taught to young women and adolescents who are victims of gender-based violence or in vulnerable situations so they can pursue independent life plans.”
The Palace also shared a carousle of heartwarming images of the Queen from her key engagments from the day.
Queen Letizia lastly visited the cooking workshop for women at risk of exclusion at the Amaranta Foundation Shelter on Santiago Island.
The Queen off Spain concluded her diplomatic visit to the Republic of Cape Verde on March 27, 2025.