King Charles reveals Prince Edward’s new role after health scare 

  • March 28, 2025
King Charles has revealed new role of brother Prince Edward after getting discharged from the hospital.

On March 28, the British monarch arrived at the Clarence House after getting charged.

Shortly after he arrived at the Clarence House, the Buckingham Palace shared an update on Instagram about Prince Edward’s new role.

The Duke of Edinburgh has become Patron of the Southbank Centre, succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has become Patron of the@SouthbankCentre, taking on the role previously held by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Presenting more than 5000 events a year, The Southbank Centre is the UK's largest arts centre and was opened by King George VI in 1951, as part of the Festival of Britain,” the caption read.

It continued, “The centre offers a year-round programme of events, workshops and projects designed to engage and inspire children, families, young people and adults of all backgrounds. On a tour of the centre, His Royal Highness met young people from The Technical Academy, a training programme for 18+ year olds offering hands-on behind the scenes training in live events.”

The Duke also met staff at the Hayward Gallery and learned about the current exhibition on display.

To note, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer last year, he's under treatment for the deadly disease.

Prince Edward is currently 15th in line to the British throne.

