Duchess Sophie stuns in pastel blue Victoria Beckham suit during Brussels visit

Duchess Sophie attended an event about Children's Rights in Belgium on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025

Duchess Sophie stuns in pastel blue Victoria Beckham suit during Brussels visit

Duchess Sophie brings spring vibes to Brussels in pastel suit!

The Duchess of Edinburgh turned heads in a spring-inspired suit from Victoria Beckham during her recent visit to Brussels.

On Wednesday, the wife of Prince Edward made a stylish appearance in Belgium, where she attended an event co-hosted by the European Parliament Intergroup on Children's Rights.

For the meaningful event, Duchess Sophie wore a sophisticated pastel blue ensemble, which she paired with a simple floral shirt and delicate jewelry.

Duchess Sophie
Duchess Sophie

“As I speak, AI is being used to generate hyper-realistic child sexual abuse imagery at scale,” the duchess said.

She further highlighted, “Seventy-nine per cent of teenagers are already using generative-AI for learning, which obviously can be beneficial, but they are also receiving misleading or dangerous information from chatbots on topics including mental health, suicide and grooming.”

Victoria Beckham has become a staple for royals around the world over the years, with the Sophie having worn the British designer on a number of occasions.

Most notably, Sophie wore a pair of trousers from the label for her milestone 60th birthday portraits.

Besides Sophie, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Mary of Denmark and the Princess of Wales have all been seen in Victoria Beckham. 

