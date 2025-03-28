Danish Royal Family issues huge announcement after releasing key report

Royal

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark announce major plans for a special occasion

  • March 28, 2025
King Frederik and Queen Mary are gearing up to celebrate a grand occasion!

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Danish Royal Family on Thursday, March 27, the Palace announced special plans for Queen Margrethe’s milestone 85th birthday.

In a five-slide post, the Royal Family detailed about the upcoming celebration through images.

The first slide showcased a photo of the Royal Palace with some royal guards standing in front of it and a text penned in Danish language which translates, “Her Majesty the Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday.”

Next in the carousel was another image that briefed about the plan noting, “QUEEN MARGRETHE'S BIRTHDAY. On 16 April 2025, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe turns 85.”

It continued, “Her Majesty celebrates the half-round birthday at Fredensborg Castle, where the Royal Life Guards Band, in connection with the changing of the guard at 12.00, performs a small birthday concert in Indre Slotsgård.”

“Queen Margrethe, the royal couple and several members of the royal family will watch the concert from the castle's main staircase,” the Palace added.

Further details about the event were shared in the third slide in which the King and Queen mentioned that the citizens are invited at 11:45 am local time to line up in the castle yard by the main staircase to participate in the celebration of Queen Margrethe.

“The rest of the birthday is marked privately at the castle and includes, among other things, a birthday lunch hosted by the Royal Couple, as well as a dinner in the evening with family, friends and representatives from the Court,” they shared in the fourth image.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final slide featured a portrait of Her Majesty Queen Margrethe in a beautiful lavender outfit, capturing her warm smile as she posed for the photo.

This update comes a few days after the Danish Royal Family released The Royal Household's annual report 2024 on its website.

