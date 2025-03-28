King Charles makes first appearance after hospitalisation

King Charles, who is battling cancer, has finally made the first appearance after getting hospitalised.
As per GB News, the British monarch was spotted leaving hospital on Friday after suffering side effects of cancer treatment.
In the viral video, his can be seen waving at well-wishers in London while leaving Clarence House by car.
Following a scheduled medical procedure on March 27, Charles, 76, spent a short time under observation at The London Clinic as a precautionary measure.
He has returned to Clarence House after the health scare.
A source close to the Royal Family confirmed that the King was "working away as usual" last night despite the health scare.
Buckingham Palace stated, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital."
The insider noted that there was "no drama" regarding his short hospital visit.
Moreover, a spokeswoman for Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister "wishes His Majesty the King all the very best.”
For those unversed, King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024. He is currently under treatment for the deadly disease.