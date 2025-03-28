Royal

King Charles in good health despite treatment side effects: Report

King Charles delayed all scheduled engagements due to the side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment

  • March 28, 2025


King Charles is reportedly doing well despite experiencing side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

As per GB News, the leading oncologist Professor Karol Sikora shared that the British Monarch "is fine" after his recent hospital visit.

He said, "I think it's okay, no one need worry. He went to hospital and there's clearly a side effect."

The professor also shared that these kinds of incidents are "very usual" for those undergoing cancer treatment.

"Sure, he's canceled engagements but these things happen to cancer patients," he told the outlet.

The oncologist explained King Chales’ hospital visit as "just a little blip in the course," adding that "nearly all cancer patients have little blips".

He expressed, "It's fascinating to see how the world has changed over the last 20 years. 20 years ago, we'd never be told anybody had cancer in the Royal Family.”

"Now we're told. We're not told everything, and that's fair enough, as it's people's personal data, it's personal information."

To note, this report came after the Palace issued the statement stating that the King has had to delay all scheduled engagements due to the side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

