Royal

Princess Kate announces new initiative after two years of hard work

Kate Middleton launches major program after King Charles issues sad statement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025


Kate Middleton has announced a new initiative after two years of hard work.

The Princess of Wales made the huge announcement about the transformative program on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Princess Kate issued a statement from her official Instagram account, “In 2023, Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales held the Shaping Us National Symposium. Today, using the results from that work, we launch The Shaping Us Framework which describes social and emotional skills in a clear way which can inform and inspire action across society.”

Catherine wanted to create a physically and mentally healthier society, for that she held a National Symposium in 2023.

The future Queen launched The Shaping Us Framework, which will help people in understanding their “own behaviours, emotions, and feelings.”

Kate’s Early Childhood initiative also released a message from the Princess of Wales.

“At the heart of all of this is the need for us to develop and nurture a set of social and emotional skills which we must prioritise if we are to thrive,” the statement read.

Moreover, Kate Middleton’s new initiative came after King Charles released a statement on Washington DC plane crash.

