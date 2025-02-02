Shakira to celebrate special day with electrifying Grammys performance

Shakira is all ready to light up the Grammys stage!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday night, February 1, the 46-year-old Soltera hitmaker shared a couple of posts as she geared herself up for an electrifying Grammys performance.
The singer, who is all ready to set stage ablaze with her thrilling performance on Sunday, February 2, will also mark her special day on the same date.
Sharing two of her snaps, the Waka Waka crooner revealed that it will also be her birthday on February 2.
“I’m coming back to the GRAMMYs stage and on my birthday! See you tomorrow night. #GRAMMYs,” she penned.
In the snaps, the singer exuded nothing but glamour, dressed in a white crop top with matching baggy trousers and shoes, as she sported her signature curly hair.
One of the fans gushed on the singer and in the comment section expressed, “You left us breathless!!!”
“Happy Birthday Queen,” a second wished.
“OMG SHAKI! I’M OVERWHELMED THIS DAY!” a third penned.
Earlier in the same day, Shakira posted a photo with her children lovingly giving their mother a kiss.
“Amor a la mexicana!” she captioned in Spanish that translates to, “Mexican love!”
Shakira will perform at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The event will be broadcasted on CBS TV and Paramount Plus.