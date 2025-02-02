Entertainment

Kanye West makes jaw-dropping move to reconcile with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift receives unexpected olive branch from Kanye West after years-long feud

Kanye West makes jaw-dropping move to reconcile with Taylor Swift


Kanye West is seemingly seeking to mend ties with his rival Taylor Swift!

On Saturday, February 1, the Vultures 1 rapper made headlines for following only one Instagram account from his official Instagram handle.

However, what came as a jaw-dropping move was not that the rapper followed someone, instead, he followed his longtime rival Taylor Swift.

What came as a more shocking move was that the CARNIVAL hitmaker shared the news himself via his Instagram Stories.

In his first story featured a screenshot that read “1 follower”, followed by a second story that revealed the name of the Cruel Summer crooner in the list.

Kanye West Instagram Stories
Kanye West Instagram Stories

It is worth mentioning that Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s relationship turned sour after the rapper did not let the Eras Tour hitmaker complete her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTC Video Music Awards, interrupting her in between to announce Beyoncé having one of the best videos of all times.

He also proclaimed that the Cowboy Carter hitmaker should have taken the trophy home instead of Swift.

The rivalry escalated further after Ye mentioned the Blank Space crooner in Famous, citing, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-x / I made that bit-h famous.”

He then alleged that Taylor Swift given him the permission to add the vulgar lyrics in the song, which Swift denied immediately.

However, things turned more bitter after Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian released an edited phone call between the rapper and Swift to confirm West’s version of the story.

In 2023, while speaking to TIME, Taylor Swift stated, “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me. You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

Moreover, as of February 2, 2025, Kanye West follows 2 Instagram accounts, including Swift’s and a private one.

