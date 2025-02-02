Travis Kelce speaks out before Taylor Swift’s Grammy Awards 2025 appearance

Travis Kelce has shared his candid thoughts before his girlfriend makes appearance at the Grammy Awards 2025.
On Sunday, February 2, the pop icon is set to attend the star-studded event.
Taylor has received six nominations at the Grammys including album of the year, pop album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best music video and best pop duo/group performance for Us.
Travis made an appearance on his brother's show They Call it Late Night on Saturday.
He got candid about Super Bowl preparations and a message to Philadelphia fans, "You're in front of a Philadelphia crowd right now."
Jason Kelce asked, "Is there anything you'd like to say to the fans of Philadelphia?"
“Go birds, baby! I'm a Jason Kelce fanatic, dude. I love that guy, man. I still got all of the gang green from your guys' Super Bowls and your run in Philly,” Travis replied.
The NFL star won’t join his girlfriend Taylor at the award show.
Grammy Awards most-awaited performances:
Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Benson Boone, Doechii, RAYE, Shakira and Teddy Swims are set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.