King Charles, Queen Camilla’s plans for milestone 20th wedding anniversary REVEALED

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to mark their milestone 20th wedding anniversary this year with a special trip to Italy.
The trip, scheduled to take place in April, is organised by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and it aims to strengthen ties between the UK and Italy following Brexit.
However, the occasion also coincides with the couple's "China" wedding anniversary, a milestone they will celebrate on April 9.
The royal couple’s first major trip abroad will reportedly include an audience with the Pope and a tour of the iconic Sistine Chapel.
“The King and Queen are absolutely delighted to be heading to Italy, to celebrate the ties between our two countries, especially in such an important period for their hosts. The fact their milestone anniversary will fall during the visit is a welcome addition,” a royal source told the Mirror.
They further added, “Although it will be a working day, they are sure to find some time to have a small, private celebration.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla tied the knot in a civil service before having a church blessing at Windsor Castle in 2005.
To note, April 9 also marks the death anniversary of the King's father, Prince Philip, who died in 2021.