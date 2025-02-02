Royal

King Abdullah to visit US on Donald Trump’s invitation

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, has announced his visit to the United States to meet President Donald Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025
King Abdullah to visit US on Donald Trump’s invitation
King Abdullah to visit US on Donald Trump’s invitation

King Abdullah is gearing up to meet Donald Trump!

On the official Instagram story of the Royal Hashemite Court, the Jordanian Palace announced that the Monarch will soon be travelling to the United States of America to meet the President of the country upon receiving invitation.

The King is scheduled to land in the US on February 11, 2025, where he will be visiting the President of the United States at White House in Washington, D.C.

Sharing a Royal press release on Sunday, February 2, the Palace wrote, “His Majesty King Abdullah II is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, 11 February 2025, after receiving an invitation from President Trump last week.”

Above the text were added the flags of Jordan and the United States.

Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan Instagram Story
Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan Instagram Story

The update comes just a few days after King Abdullah rang in his 63rd birthday.

Besides the King, his youngest child, Prince Hashem, also celebrated his 20th birthday on the same day on January 30, 2025.

Prior to his birthday, King Abdullah has a working visit to Belgium where he met key officials of the European Union and signed a Joint Declaration between Jordan and the EU for a strategic and comprehensive partnership.

Travis Kelce speaks out before Taylor Swift’s Grammy Awards 2025 appearance

Travis Kelce speaks out before Taylor Swift’s Grammy Awards 2025 appearance
Best time to eat lunch for weight loss, metabolic health, according to experts

Best time to eat lunch for weight loss, metabolic health, according to experts
King Abdullah to visit US on Donald Trump’s invitation

King Abdullah to visit US on Donald Trump’s invitation
Prince Andrew steps out for first time after huge Chinese investors deal

Prince Andrew steps out for first time after huge Chinese investors deal
Prince Andrew steps out for first time after huge Chinese investors deal
Prince Andrew steps out for first time after huge Chinese investors deal
Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision
Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision
King Charles offers huge opportunity for young minds at The King’s Foundation
King Charles offers huge opportunity for young minds at The King’s Foundation
Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ club imposes humiliating rule against Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ club imposes humiliating rule against Meghan Markle
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Crown Prince Leka marks ‘historic’ milestone in new outing
Crown Prince Leka marks ‘historic’ milestone in new outing
Princess Kate announces new initiative after two years of hard work
Princess Kate announces new initiative after two years of hard work
Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity
Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity
Prince William, Zara Tindall reveal Prince Philip's hilarious mustard prank
Prince William, Zara Tindall reveal Prince Philip's hilarious mustard prank
Princess Tatiana thanks mother for support amidst Prince Nikolaos upcoming remarriage
Princess Tatiana thanks mother for support amidst Prince Nikolaos upcoming remarriage
Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship
Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship
King Charles expresses 'profound sadness' over Washington DC plane crash
King Charles expresses 'profound sadness' over Washington DC plane crash