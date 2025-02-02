King Abdullah to visit US on Donald Trump’s invitation

King Abdullah is gearing up to meet Donald Trump!
On the official Instagram story of the Royal Hashemite Court, the Jordanian Palace announced that the Monarch will soon be travelling to the United States of America to meet the President of the country upon receiving invitation.
The King is scheduled to land in the US on February 11, 2025, where he will be visiting the President of the United States at White House in Washington, D.C.
Sharing a Royal press release on Sunday, February 2, the Palace wrote, “His Majesty King Abdullah II is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, 11 February 2025, after receiving an invitation from President Trump last week.”
Above the text were added the flags of Jordan and the United States.
The update comes just a few days after King Abdullah rang in his 63rd birthday.
Besides the King, his youngest child, Prince Hashem, also celebrated his 20th birthday on the same day on January 30, 2025.
Prior to his birthday, King Abdullah has a working visit to Belgium where he met key officials of the European Union and signed a Joint Declaration between Jordan and the EU for a strategic and comprehensive partnership.