Prince Andrew's real connection with Chinese spy REVEALED in new docs

Prince Andrew faced new allegations amid his ongoing controversial Chinese spy case.
As per the GB News, the newly released court documents have claimed that the disgraced royal was considered as a "valuable communication channel" by China.
The Sunday Times reviewed the documents after the court papers were made public on Friday.
In a highlighted the Duke of York and the Chinese spy Yang Tengbo’s connection.
The papers also revealed that Prince Andrew’s senior aide also faced questioning by MI5 related to their "clandestine" relationship with Yang.
Furthermore, it is noted in the paper that the initial meeting between Prince Andrew and Yang took place in 2013 at a reception during the Shanghai Grand Prix hosted by the former head of McLaren.
According to the official docs, the whole drama related to Chinese spy’s "clandestine" relationship with the Duke of York, also initiated MI5's involvement and questioning of Andrew's senior royal aide.
Notably, after Prince Andrew’s initial meeting with Yang he became a confidant to him and also involved in some of his business ventures.
Meanwhile, Yang played a key role in launching the Duke's Pitch@Palace business initiative in China, helping to extend the program's presence in the Asian market.
To note, the court documents were released by the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC).