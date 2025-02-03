Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai amid big Bollywood comeback

Trending

  February 03, 2025
Priyanka Chopra has landed in India!

In a viral video circulating, PeeCee was snapped arriving in Mumbai on Sunday for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding celebrations.

The actress smiled for the cameras and waved at the paparazzi before making her way to the car.

PeeCee displayed chic vibes in an all-white ensemble featuring a sheer white shirt with matching shorts.


She complemented her entire look sporting white shoes, a cap, black sunglasses and a brown bag.

To note, the Love Again starlet is in full mood for the wedding fun and frolic.

Earlier, the mom of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, shared pictures from her brother’s Hastakshar ring ceremony in Mumbai last year, writing, "And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर (Hastakshar) and ceremony (sic)."

Prior to the visit, the Baywatch star was seen visiting temples in Hyderabad to seek blessings after arriving in India last month.

Amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Priyanka Chopra is making a Bollywood comeback with SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie alongside Mahesh Babu, SSMB 29. 

