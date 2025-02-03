Royal

Prince Harry completely in ‘shock’ after Meghan Markle divorce book claims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in pressure following recent claims

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025


Prince Harry is reportedly in complete shock following explosive claims about marriage in a new book, which fuels fresh speculation about a possible split from Meghan Markle.

The publication’s bombshell article on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex life following moving to California claimed that Meghan’s team approached a publisher to show her interest in a potential new book: a memoir Meghan might  write if she divorced Harry in future.

After the article, the insider told Life & Style, “The story’s got everyone talking! People in Harry’s world are wondering what on earth Meghan was thinking and are calling on her to explain herself.”

The source added, “Exploring any type of divorce plotline just makes no sense if they’re actually happily married.”

“Meghan convinced Harry she’s in this for keeps,” the source said.

They continued, “But the pressure these claims have put on them has been intense. Once again, they’re having to defend themselves and their relationship.”

The tipster revealed that when Harry wanted a clarification, “Meghan assured him the whole thing had been totally blown out of proportion.

According to a source, the duke and duchess "were aware some type of article was in the works since journalists were poking around among their friends and colleagues for [a] while."

However, Prince Harry did not expect that it would happen, it has completely shaken him as he feels caught off guard, and the allegations are deeply disturbing to him.

To note, the article came after reports were swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were facing challenges in their relationship and the professionally ‘split.’

