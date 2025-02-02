Prince Andrew steps out for first time after huge Chinese investors deal

Royal

  • February 02, 2025
Prince Andrew has been spotted for the first time after newly released court papers claimed that he seemingly had “valuable communication channel” China.

On February 2, the Duke of York can be seen driving around Windsor Castle in the photos shared by Daily Mail.

King Charles's younger brother, 64, who lives at Royal Lodge, was wearing a zip-up khaki coat for the drive.

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, The Sun reported that Andrew made a $3 billion deal with Chinese investors which was ruled a “threat to national security.”

This new outing marks his first public appearance since daughter Princess Beatrice's baby birth earlier this week.

She welcomed her second child, Princess Athena, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Wednesday.

Andrew’s ex wife Sarah Ferguson also penned a sweet wish on the birth of granddaughter.

She wrote on Instagram, "Overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world. She is already so adored and I’m incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again. So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team!"

For those unversed, Home Office security labelled the Duke of York’s relationship with Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, a serious "threat" to the United Kingdom’s national security.

