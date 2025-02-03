Princess Anne rewears 55-year-old tartan suit to Rugby Match: Photos 

Princess Anne cheered on the Scottish Rugby Union at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations at the Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.
The Princess Royal, who is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, met with players competing for the Cuttitta Cup in Edinburgh.
However, it was her years old outfit that caught the attention of onlooker as she graced the pitch.
The sister of King Charles donned a tartan suit from her teenage years, consisting of fitted cropped jacket and matching navy trousers, paired with a cloud blue silk scarf.
She completed her game look with a striking silver brooch featuring intricate engraving, a silver disc, and four amethysts.
Prior to this, Princess Anne was spotted in the same outfit at the Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and France in February 2024.
Moreover, a photograph from 1970 shows Princess Anne wearing a near-identical pea coat, suggesting she may have held onto the piece for over 55 years.
In recent years, Princess Anne, known as the most hard-working royal, has become well known for repurposing her favorite clothing.