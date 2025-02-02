Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update

Princess Anne is cheering on Scotland!
On Saturday, February 1, the 74-year-old Princess Royal made a striking appearance at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to cheer on Scottish Rugby team for its match against Italy, reported GB News.
For the appearance, Anne wore a stylish blue-colored double-breasted coat and wrapped a complementing teal-colored scarf around her neck to keep herself warm while not compromising on the style.
The Princess wore navy trousers with black flat shoes, making it comfortable fir her to walk on the pitch.
She carried a black bag with long strap on her shoulder and also wore matching gloves to complete the look, donning her signature hairstyle.
It is noteworthy that Anne is a patron of the Scottish Rugby Union and had a special silver brooch on that showcased engraving and four amethysts that the Princess usually sports while making appearance on Scottish rugby matches.
Moreover, the Princess Royal’s visit focused on the contest for the Cuttitta Cup, a trophy which is awarded annually to the winner of the Six Nations rugby match between Italy and Scotland.
Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Princess Anne’s this appearance marks her first after she opened up about the 2024 concussion recently.
While speaking in an interview, Anne revealed that she has no recollection about the accident that took place at her Gatcombe estate.