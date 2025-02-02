Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision

Kate Middleton has received a thoughtful advise from an expert after she “serious” royal duty decision.
As per latest reports, the Princes of Wales has been seemingly trying to shift focus away from her fashion choices with more public appearances as she “gradually” resume royal duties.
A GB News presenter Anne Diamond urged Catherine not to "overdo it", adding, "I think you can do both, but I do understand her. As a number of people have pointed out, she's spent the last year coping with cancer.”
She added, "I think maybe that does get you thinking more about being a serious person in your job rather than just being a clothes horse. Don't overdo it Kate because we love to see what you look like.”
The media outlet also reported that Kensington Palace will no longer routinely release details of the Princess Kate’s outfits from royal engagements.
Earlier this month, the future Queen made confession about her “cancer remission” and noted that she will focus more on royal duties this year.
Notably, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer last year and she completed chemotherapy in September 2024.