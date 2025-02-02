Royal

Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision

Kate Middleton seemingly wants to 'shift focus away from her fashion choices' with big initiative

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025


Kate Middleton has received a thoughtful advise from an expert after she “serious” royal duty decision.

As per latest reports, the Princes of Wales has been seemingly trying to shift focus away from her fashion choices with more public appearances as she “gradually” resume royal duties.

A GB News presenter Anne Diamond urged Catherine not to "overdo it", adding, "I think you can do both, but I do understand her. As a number of people have pointed out, she's spent the last year coping with cancer.”

She added, "I think maybe that does get you thinking more about being a serious person in your job rather than just being a clothes horse. Don't overdo it Kate because we love to see what you look like.”

The media outlet also reported that Kensington Palace will no longer routinely release details of the Princess Kate’s outfits from royal engagements.

Earlier this month, the future Queen made confession about her “cancer remission” and noted that she will focus more on royal duties this year.

Notably, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer last year and she completed chemotherapy in September 2024.

Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision

Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision
King Charles offers huge opportunity for youngsters at The King’s Foundation

King Charles offers huge opportunity for youngsters at The King’s Foundation
Ed Sheeran steps out in Hyderabad ahead of Mathematics Tour concert

Ed Sheeran steps out in Hyderabad ahead of Mathematics Tour concert
THIS UK beach hides heart-wrenching past beneath its beauty

THIS UK beach hides heart-wrenching past beneath its beauty
King Charles offers huge opportunity for youngsters at The King’s Foundation
King Charles offers huge opportunity for youngsters at The King’s Foundation
Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ club imposes humiliating rule against Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ club imposes humiliating rule against Meghan Markle
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Crown Prince Leka marks ‘historic’ milestone in new outing
Crown Prince Leka marks ‘historic’ milestone in new outing
Princess Kate announces new initiative after two years of hard work
Princess Kate announces new initiative after two years of hard work
Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity
Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity
Prince William, Zara Tindall reveal Prince Philip's hilarious mustard prank
Prince William, Zara Tindall reveal Prince Philip's hilarious mustard prank
Princess Tatiana thanks mother for support amidst Prince Nikolaos upcoming remarriage
Princess Tatiana thanks mother for support amidst Prince Nikolaos upcoming remarriage
Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship
Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship
King Charles expresses 'profound sadness' over Washington DC plane crash
King Charles expresses 'profound sadness' over Washington DC plane crash
King Charles plans major move to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan amid feud
King Charles plans major move to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan amid feud
Sarah Ferguson shares important message after King Charles new warning to Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares important message after King Charles new warning to Andrew