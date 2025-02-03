Royal

Princess Kate's major decision ignites debate on her future strategy

Kensington Palace followed big decision of the Princess of Wales following her cancer journey

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025
Princess Kates major decision ignites debate on her future strategy
Princess Kate's major decision ignites debate on her future strategy

Princess Kate’s latest major decision has sparked widespread debate as the experts and the public speculating over future strategy

The GB News presenter Anne Diamond stepped forward to ask the Princess of Wales not to "overdo it" after the Kensington Palace decided to not release details of the her outfits from royal engagements following her cancer journey.

"I think you can do both, but I do understand her. As a number of people have pointed out, she's spent the last year coping with cancer", Diamond said.

She added, "I think maybe that does get you thinking more about being a serious person in your job rather than just being a clothes horse.”

"Don't overdo it Kate because we love to see what you look like", Anne cautioned.

To note, the change has happened after Princess Kates wanted the royal fans will focus on her work rather than her stylish outfits.

However, the palace sources said, "There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing."

"She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting", the source added.

"But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it's about the substance", the source explained.

Notably, the Palace conceded Kate’s style will always draw attention from the public.

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez turn heads with powerful reunion at 2025 Grammys

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez turn heads with powerful reunion at 2025 Grammys
Lady Gaga pays tribute to Bruno Mars after impressive Grammy victory

Lady Gaga pays tribute to Bruno Mars after impressive Grammy victory

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night

Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India

Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India
Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India
Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s plans for milestone 20th wedding anniversary REVEALED
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s plans for milestone 20th wedding anniversary REVEALED
King Abdullah to visit US on Donald Trump’s invitation
King Abdullah to visit US on Donald Trump’s invitation
Prince Andrew steps out for first time after huge Chinese investors deal
Prince Andrew steps out for first time after huge Chinese investors deal
Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision
Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision
King Charles offers huge opportunity for young minds at The King’s Foundation
King Charles offers huge opportunity for young minds at The King’s Foundation
Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ club imposes humiliating rule against Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ club imposes humiliating rule against Meghan Markle
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Crown Prince Leka marks ‘historic’ milestone in new outing
Crown Prince Leka marks ‘historic’ milestone in new outing
Princess Kate announces new initiative after two years of hard work
Princess Kate announces new initiative after two years of hard work
Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity
Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity
Prince William, Zara Tindall reveal Prince Philip's hilarious mustard prank
Prince William, Zara Tindall reveal Prince Philip's hilarious mustard prank