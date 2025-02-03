Princess Kate's major decision ignites debate on her future strategy

Princess Kate’s latest major decision has sparked widespread debate as the experts and the public speculating over future strategy
The GB News presenter Anne Diamond stepped forward to ask the Princess of Wales not to "overdo it" after the Kensington Palace decided to not release details of the her outfits from royal engagements following her cancer journey.
"I think you can do both, but I do understand her. As a number of people have pointed out, she's spent the last year coping with cancer", Diamond said.
She added, "I think maybe that does get you thinking more about being a serious person in your job rather than just being a clothes horse.”
"Don't overdo it Kate because we love to see what you look like", Anne cautioned.
To note, the change has happened after Princess Kates wanted the royal fans will focus on her work rather than her stylish outfits.
However, the palace sources said, "There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing."
"She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting", the source added.
"But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it's about the substance", the source explained.
Notably, the Palace conceded Kate’s style will always draw attention from the public.