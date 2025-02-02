Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ club imposes humiliating rule against Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s haters list is seeing one more addition!
On Sunday, February 2, Express UK reported that Boujis, a nightclub which had been a go-to club for the British royals and Prince Harry’s “favorite” one, is reopening in central London in the coming months.
With the club, there have been several unforgettable memories attached of Princes William and Harry, who had spent some of their “wildest nights” there.
While, “everyone is welcomed” is the motto of the club, the co-owner of Boujis has imposed one humiliating restriction, revealing that everyone is allowed to enter the club “except Meghan.”
Carlo Carello, the co-owner of the club, even though being a longtime friend of Harry, stated, "Everyone is welcome – except Meghan. I don't like her," reported the Daily Mail.
He also flashed back to the days when Prince William and Princess Kate used to attend the nightclub in Kensington, revealing how they had “one of their first dates at Boujis.”
Meanwhile, the club’s other co-owner, Jake Parkinson-Smith, added, "It's been a home away from home for the royals. It's been a safe space for them."
Moreover, other regulars of the club besides the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke of Sussex, were Princess Beatrice, actor Hugh Grant, and singers Charlotte Church and James Blunt.