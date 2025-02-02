Royal

Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ club imposes humiliating rule against Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex’s go-to club has enforced a shocking restriction against his wife Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025

Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ club imposes humiliating rule against Meghan Markle


Meghan Markle’s haters list is seeing one more addition!

On Sunday, February 2, Express UK reported that Boujis, a nightclub which had been a go-to club for the British royals and Prince Harry’s “favorite” one, is reopening in central London in the coming months.

With the club, there have been several unforgettable memories attached of Princes William and Harry, who had spent some of their “wildest nights” there.

While, “everyone is welcomed” is the motto of the club, the co-owner of Boujis has imposed one humiliating restriction, revealing that everyone is allowed to enter the club “except Meghan.”

Carlo Carello, the co-owner of the club, even though being a longtime friend of Harry, stated, "Everyone is welcome – except Meghan. I don't like her," reported the Daily Mail.

He also flashed back to the days when Prince William and Princess Kate used to attend the nightclub in Kensington, revealing how they had “one of their first dates at Boujis.”

Meanwhile, the club’s other co-owner, Jake Parkinson-Smith, added, "It's been a home away from home for the royals. It's been a safe space for them."

Moreover, other regulars of the club besides the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke of Sussex, were Princess Beatrice, actor Hugh Grant, and singers Charlotte Church and James Blunt.

Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision

Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision
King Charles offers huge opportunity for youngsters at The King’s Foundation

King Charles offers huge opportunity for youngsters at The King’s Foundation
Ed Sheeran steps out in Hyderabad ahead of Mathematics Tour concert

Ed Sheeran steps out in Hyderabad ahead of Mathematics Tour concert
THIS UK beach hides heart-wrenching past beneath its beauty

THIS UK beach hides heart-wrenching past beneath its beauty
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Crown Prince Leka marks ‘historic’ milestone in new outing
Crown Prince Leka marks ‘historic’ milestone in new outing
Princess Kate announces new initiative after two years of hard work
Princess Kate announces new initiative after two years of hard work
Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity
Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity
Prince William, Zara Tindall reveal Prince Philip's hilarious mustard prank
Prince William, Zara Tindall reveal Prince Philip's hilarious mustard prank
Princess Tatiana thanks mother for support amidst Prince Nikolaos upcoming remarriage
Princess Tatiana thanks mother for support amidst Prince Nikolaos upcoming remarriage
Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship
Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship
King Charles expresses 'profound sadness' over Washington DC plane crash
King Charles expresses 'profound sadness' over Washington DC plane crash
King Charles plans major move to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan amid feud
King Charles plans major move to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan amid feud
Sarah Ferguson shares important message after King Charles new warning to Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares important message after King Charles new warning to Andrew
Princess Kate cheers on England rugby team ahead of Ireland face off
Princess Kate cheers on England rugby team ahead of Ireland face off
Prince Andrew ‘threatened’ UK security for shocking deal with Chinese investors
Prince Andrew ‘threatened’ UK security for shocking deal with Chinese investors