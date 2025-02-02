Royal

Crown Prince Leka marks ‘historic’ milestone in new outing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025
Crown Prince Leka has marked a “historic” milestone in new public outing.

On Sunday, February 2, the Prince of Albania attended an event hosted by UET Press to promote memoir, 11 Presidentët 1925-2025.

The newly released book has been written by Roland Qafoku and published by UET Press with the support of Henri Çili.

Leka’s official Instagram account posted a clip from the outing and captioned it, “On January 31, 1925, Ahmet Zogu was elected President of the Republic, opening a new chapter for Albania. Like Napoleon III in France, he saw the republic as a means of building a strong and internationally recognized state, paving the way for monarchy.”


11 Presidentët 1925-2025 contain detailed information about presidents of Albania, from Ahmet Zogu to Bajram Begaj.

Crown Prince further added, “This historical moment was noted in the promotion of the book 11 Presidentet 1925-2025, written by Roland Qafoku and published by UET Press with the support of Henri Çili. This publication provides a complete overview of the presidents of Albania, from Ahmet Zogu to Bajram Begaj.”

For the new outing, Leka donned a navy blue blazer with white shirt underneath.

