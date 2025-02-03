Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit, marking the first official UK royal visit to the country in five years.
The youngest brother of King Charles will promote the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award during his trip to Mumbai and Delhi, which is known in India as The International Award for Young People (IAYP).
This marks the first royal visit to India since King Charles, then Prince of Wales, visited in November 2019.
“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh is visiting India, from Sunday 2nd February to Tuesday 4th February, to celebrate the shared ties between the UK and India, and champion young people and the benefits of non-formal education,” the palace statement said.
Meanwhile, the British High Commission in India stated, "In addition to meeting with members of the government, His Royal Highness is scheduled to undertake varied engagements spanning the breadth of the living bridge that connects the UK and India."
"This includes discussions with Indian education and business leaders and philanthropists, and joining events that celebrate our shared love for sport and the arts," it added.
This also marks as Prince Edward first visit to India after being granted the title of Duke of Edinburgh by King Charles III in 2023. He last visited the country in 2018.
After concluding his visit to India, the Duke of Edinburgh will travel on to join the Duchess of Edinburgh, in visiting Nepal.