Royal

Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025


Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit, marking the first official UK royal visit to the country in five years.

The youngest brother of King Charles will promote the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award during his trip to Mumbai and Delhi, which is known in India as The International Award for Young People (IAYP).

This marks the first royal visit to India since King Charles, then Prince of Wales, visited in November 2019.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh is visiting India, from Sunday 2nd February to Tuesday 4th February, to celebrate the shared ties between the UK and India, and champion young people and the benefits of non-formal education,” the palace statement said.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission in India stated, "In addition to meeting with members of the government, His Royal Highness is scheduled to undertake varied engagements spanning the breadth of the living bridge that connects the UK and India."

"This includes discussions with Indian education and business leaders and philanthropists, and joining events that celebrate our shared love for sport and the arts," it added.

This also marks as Prince Edward first visit to India after being granted the title of Duke of Edinburgh by King Charles III in 2023. He last visited the country in 2018.

After concluding his visit to India, the Duke of Edinburgh will travel on to join the Duchess of Edinburgh, in visiting Nepal.

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez turn heads with powerful reunion at 2025 Grammys

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez turn heads with powerful reunion at 2025 Grammys
Lady Gaga pays tribute to Bruno Mars after impressive Grammy victory

Lady Gaga pays tribute to Bruno Mars after impressive Grammy victory

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night

Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India

Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India
Prince Andrew's real connection with Chinese spy REVEALED in new docs
Prince Andrew's real connection with Chinese spy REVEALED in new docs
Princess Kate's major decision ignites debate on her future strategy
Princess Kate's major decision ignites debate on her future strategy
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s plans for milestone 20th wedding anniversary REVEALED
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s plans for milestone 20th wedding anniversary REVEALED
King Abdullah to visit US on Donald Trump’s invitation
King Abdullah to visit US on Donald Trump’s invitation
Prince Andrew steps out for first time after huge Chinese investors deal
Prince Andrew steps out for first time after huge Chinese investors deal
Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision
Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision
King Charles offers huge opportunity for young minds at The King’s Foundation
King Charles offers huge opportunity for young minds at The King’s Foundation
Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ club imposes humiliating rule against Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ club imposes humiliating rule against Meghan Markle
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Crown Prince Leka marks ‘historic’ milestone in new outing
Crown Prince Leka marks ‘historic’ milestone in new outing
Princess Kate announces new initiative after two years of hard work
Princess Kate announces new initiative after two years of hard work
Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity
Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity