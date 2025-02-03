How to make breakfast more fulfilling and healthy in six easy ways

A balanced breakfast has been named key to stabilise blood sugar and improve focus, mood and productivity.
Although, many US citizens ditch a well-balanced breakfast for some sugary treat like processed cereals in the pretext of convenience, which leaves them with energy crash out after few hours.
Making some simple tweaks could help with a steady energy level, setting tone for a more productive day.
According to dietitians, the best way to eat breakfast is within one – two hours of waking up, with a balanced meal including complex carbs, healthy fats and protein.
Here’s what makes the breakfast more beneficial.
Fruits instead of Juice
To make up for the fiber lost in the juice, a person needs to grab a whole fruit like orange or apple to get all the vitamins and minerals in their body.
Whole grains
Another item at the breakfast table that can help with the fiber intake is whole grain baked goods, no matter bread, bagels or English Muffins, opting for whole grain instead of refined, which has almost 3% less fiber, is recommended.
Use of ground flax or chia seeds in smoothies
Smoothies bowl, with some frozen fruits blended with milk or yogurt, has been an easy fix for most of the Americans in their busy life.
To enhance the meal, a person can add two tablespoons of chia seeds or ground flax to keep them energised.
Getting rid of butter
Swapping butter for half an avocado can introduce healthy fats in breakfast, making them more full-filling.
Protein-Packed milk
Dairy and soy milk contain complete protein,and as the body takes longer to break them down, a person can stay full for a bit longer.
Using milk in oatmeal or chia seed pudding can make it more appealing.
Boost your oatmeal
Oatmeal packets looks like a healthy choice, but when taken alone can cause energy crashes way early in the morning as they are typically low in protein and fat, to make it more satisfying, one can add an egg or some Greek yogurt.