Ayeza Khan offers a peek into early morning outing in Poland: 'magical place'

Warsaw became a lot more glamorous with Ayeza Khan in town!
To offer fans some Monday motivation, the Pyaray Afzal actress shared a bunch of pictures embracing the winter season in Poland.
The first photo featured Ayeza posing by the amazing Old Town in Warsaw, decked up in proper layering.
For the early morning outing, the Mein star wore a blue denim skirt paired with a collared check top and baby pink coat.
She captioned her vacay post, writing, “Exploring the beautiful old town very early in the morning with my brother. Of course I had to take a couple of shots in this magical place for you guys.”
“I feel like I’m in a movie. (My movie starts only when the kids are asleep lol),” The Laapata star further added.
Fans lit up Ayeza’s feeds with special comments, gushing over her style.
A fan wrote, “Your elegant dressing as always, I love it.”
“Wandering in style as I expected," a second user noted.
“You should visit Zakopane, Poland, you would be surprised,” a third fan commented.
Lately, Ayeza was spotted out and about with her kids in Rome, Italy exuding old school vibes while preparing some authentic Roman pasta.
To note, the superstar's fans are concerned as her husband Danish Taimoor was nowhere to be seen in her vacation dump which led many to speculate various scenarios.
On the work front, Ayeza Khan has a new mega hit project Humraaz lined up opposite Feroze Khan.