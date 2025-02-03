Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share beautiful message ahead of Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a heartfelt message ahead of their highly anticipated joint appearance at the Invictus Games.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to embark on their first international trip of 2025 to Canada did not miss the opportunity to highlight the significance of Black History Month.
In a message shared by the couple's foundation, Archwell, they revealed, "we celebrate the rich culture and contributions of those who have come before us throughout history."
They continued, "As we mark Black History Month, we encourage everyone to learn and reflect on the contributions of leaders, activists, and changemakers who have inspired progress."
"Taking the time to appreciate stories, art, history, and culture not only honors the communities that have built these spaces, but also contributes to our collective wellbeing," the message added.
They also shared the list of venues, where Archwell foundation is celebrating the cause close to Meghan and Harry's heart.
Meghan Markle is set to join her husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games 2025, starting from February 8, 2025.