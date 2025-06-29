Queen Rania’s bold look makes style statement at Jeff Bezos’ wedding

Queen Rania of Jordan dazzled guests at Jeff Bezos’ star-studded wedding ceremony, debuting a "striking" Giorgio Armani gown.
On Friday, the Queen of Jordan turned heads during the high-profile wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez which came as a slight surprise when she landed with her family in Venice.
Queen Rania looks truly magnificent, and for an occasion of this, it is no surprise that she is showcasing the best from her wardrobe.
For the event she donned the most show stopping dress from Armani Prive's Spring/Summer 2025 couture collection.
Her maxi dress featured a gorgeous metallic multi-coloured horizontal stripe design as well as elegant pink floral adornments from top to bottom, just grazing her ankles.
She paired it with a neutral tiffany blue shawl over the dress, to cover her shoulders, and opted for a luxurious set of accessories.
Queen Rania wore the elegant necklace, with small floral embellishments, and the most beautiful silver bracelet, carrying a cream-coloured clutch to round off her look.
She attended the event alongside her daughter Princess Iman, who looked equally elegant in a bespoke green chiffon gown from Oscar de la Renta.
Queen Rania also marked the attendance at the pre-wedding reception, donning a soft, summer-ready gown from Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2018 couture collection.