King Charles labelled ‘most influential environmentalist’ for his work

King Charles has been labelled as the “most influential environmentalist” after son Prince William attended Climate Action Week.

The British monarch earned the “influential environmentalist” title from Tony Juniper, with whom he has co-authored two books.

Tony praised His Majesty during his appearance on Emmy Griffiths and Andrea Caamano podcast, Right Royal, along with Pierre Paslier.

The environmentalist appreciated Charles’ efforts in tackling climate crisis.

He shared, “I think that idea of seeing him as the most influential environmentalist is correct. If you look back to those early days in the 1970s when these issues were really fringe, he really stuck with it.”

As per the climate change activist, the British King “read the science, he spoke to the experts, he formed opinions which were grounded on facts and evidence, and he put them out there.“

Charles received appreciation from his former advisor after the Prince of Wales attended Climate Action Week in London earlier this week.

During the high-profile event, he delivered three speeches and also attended the Investing for Impact summit at Guildhall.

The Prince of Wales and his father have worked on numerous projects to address issues related to global warming.

Prince William's 2025 Earthshot Prize event is confirmed to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in November 2025.

