Meghan Markle under fire for selling cheap tea at overpriced rates

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of selling low-cost tea at a massive markup under her lifestyle label, As Ever

Meghan Markle is being blasted for “taking advantage” of her customers.

The Duchess of Sussex - who recently launched three herbal teas, including lemon ginger, hibiscus, and peppermint, under her lifestyle label As Ever for $12 – has been accused of selling them at a massive markup (profit) compared to their original cost.

According to The Sun, the Suits starlet sources her ingredients from American firm The Republic of Tea and has been selling them at a price reportedly “three times” higher.

While the mother of two retails the teas at $12 for 12 tea bags, the supplier sells them for $11.50 to $14 for 36 bags.

However, the sources close to the Duchess insisted that while Republic of Tea is indeed her supplier, the former American actress’s blend is “different.”

Blasting Meghan Markle over the overpriced tea, royal expert Margaret Holder said, "Customers are paying a considerable increase for Meghan's label. She is taking advantage of celebrity branding. But it's a case of Meghan Mark-up not Meghan Markle."

Besides the herbal teas, Prince Harry’s wife also introduced flower sprinkles for $15 and limited-edition orange blossom honey for $28, all of which were sold out within a couple of hours after the launch.

The new collection marked the brand’s seasonal summer release.

