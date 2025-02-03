Zoe Saldana reaches new heights with major acting milestone 

Zoe Saldana has reportedly bagged two prestigious accolades at the 45th London Critics Circle Film Awards.
The 46-year-old American actress won two awards under the category of Best Actress for her remarkable performances in Emilia Pérez.
The other trophy, which she received in the loving memory of the late English film critic Derek Malcolm, was due to her innovation in the film industry.
During the star-studded event, the mother-of-three was wearing a black corset outfit, which she styled with a full skirt.
To elevate her look, the Avatar star tied her hair into a messy bun.
This appearance of Saldana came after she earned her first Academy nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her newly released musical-thriller film on January 24.
Taking to Instagram the popular actress shared a glimpse of her intimate celebrations of Oscar nominations.
At that time, she penned a heartfelt caption over her post, "How today feels."
For those uninformed, Zoe Saldana portrayed the character of a Mexican law practitioner as Rita, alongside Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascon, in Emilia Pérez.
The film was released on Netflix on November 13, 2024.