Bianca Censori breaks social media hiatus amid Kanye West's Grammys drama    

Bianca Censori returned to Instagram one day before walking the red carpet naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony.
The Australian model and Yeezy founder had deactivated their social media accounts in October 2024 due to rumors of a divorce.
However, she broke her social media hiatus on Saturday, February 1, 2025.
In her Instagram Stories, Bianca shared several striking photos from the prestigious event.
The 30-year-old fashionista's account features only two posts, which reportedly showcase behind-the-scenes images of her shocking red-carpet look.
As her pictures went viral on social media, fans flooded the comments section to express their frustrations over her bold move.
One fan commented, "This is not iconic its disturbing.”
"Bianca, honey, it's okay to leave your husband. It's abusive and toxic, and your discomfort is quite evident," another follower slammed.
Bianca's post came after the 47-year-old American rapper wiped out his account once again.
Previously, he had deactivated his official account and traveled to Tokyo with Bianca after reports suggested that the couple had decided to part ways.
At that time, they debunked the rumors of trouble in paradise by being spotted enjoying quality time together in Japan.