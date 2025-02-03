Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s Grammys drama

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • February 03, 2025
Kim Kardashian stepped out to attend a high-profile event while her ex-husband Kanye West receive backlash in Grammy appearance with wife second wife Bianca Censori.

On Sunday night, Ye, 47, attended Grammy Awards 2025 with Bianca in Los Angeles.

The couple made headlines due to their scandalised the red carpet joint appearance. The Australian model dropped her long black fur coat to reveal a barely-there transparent dress.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Kim, 44, posted pictures from the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.

She also penned a sweet birthday wish for her best friend and fellow reality TV star Natalie Halcro.

The Kardashians star wrote, “Happy birthday to one of my besties. Can’t wait to celebrate with you,” adding, “We need a girls trip ASAP!!!” and tagging both Halcro and pal Olivia Pierson.

Kim shares four children with the singer: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

However, it remains to be seen whether Censori will face any legal action for her latest actions.

As per California Penal Code 314(1), indecent exposure is defined as "when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it."

Notably, Kanye and Bianca were “escorted out” of the Grammys as they were uninvited.

