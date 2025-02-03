Entertainment

Shakira teases fans with exciting message after winning Grammy Award

The ‘Soltera’ hitmaker won the best Latin pop album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran at Grammy Awards 2025

  February 03, 2025

Shakira is sharing first statement after winning the Grammy Award!

On Sunday, February 2, the Soltera hitmaker made a show-stopping appearance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

At the event, she won she best Latin pop album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Taking to the Instagram Story of her official social media handle, the Colombian singer-songwriter penned a heartwarming note to express gratitude for the award.

She also teased her fans for the upcoming tour with an exciting message writing, “Can’t wait to see you in May on my tour #LMYNLWorldTour in the US!”

Extending thanks, the Waka Waka crooner penned, “Thank you for this Best Latin Pop Album, I had so much fun with this performance!”

She continued, “To be surrounded by so many great artists and friends in one of the best Grammy editions of all time was a dream.”

Shakira Instagram Story

At the event, the hit singer also performed a thrilling performance on stage.

“I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country, you are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you. And to all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true shoes. So this is for you, too,” Shakira stated in her acceptance speech.

At the Grammy Awards, Shakira was joined by her two sons, Milan Piqué Mebarak, 12, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 10, whom she shares with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

