Hugh Jackman makes sad announcement ahead of Hyde Park concert

Hugh Jackman has issued a sad announcement ahead of his highly-anticipated BST Hyde Park concert.
The Deadpool & Wolverine star, 56, had to cancel his show due to “an unforeseen conflict in my schedule”.
Initially, Hugh was scheduled to perform a set of songs from musical theatre with a live orchestra at the London event on Sunday July 6, 2025.
BST Hyde Park posted a message from the X-Men actor, “Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th. This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much.”
Hugh added, “Thank you to all the people who’ve purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information. London, I will see you soon! Hugh Jackman.”
Moreover, the tracks from musicals were set to include The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and The Music Man, along with “some surprises.”
In November 2024, the renowned actor shared that he will be performing in “the great parks in the world.”