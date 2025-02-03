Entertainment

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tries BOLD look at Grammys after party

Bianca Censori steals spotlight with her another daring look at the Grammys 2025 after party with Kanye West

  • by Web Desk
  • February 03, 2025
Kanye West and his second wife Bianca Censori made headlines again after getting “escorted out” of the Grammys Award due to their controversial red carpet appearance.

At the award show, the the 30-year-old Australian model stole spotlight while posing for paparazzi while wearing no clothing in a totally sheer look.

Ye and Bianca left the event and popped up again at the Grammys 2025 after party, where the lovebirds can be seen being packed on the PDA.

On Monday, February 3, the pictures obtained by Us Weekly showed that Bianca changed her bold outfit, but kept the night’s nearly naked theme as she stepped out in a black mesh bodysuit

Daily Mail also dropped snaps of the couple attending a post-Grammys soiree.

Kanye and his wife received a lot of backlash for their “attention seeking stunt” on social media.

A user wrote on X, “I swear to God Kanye and Bianca did this on purpose as an attention seeking stunt. They are dying to make headlines.”

Another commented, “Only God can fix this woman. Does she has any humiliation kink???”

Notably, the American rapper and Bianca tied knot in December 2022.

