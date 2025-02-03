Inside Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie special Royal trip to Nepal

Prince Edward will join Duchess Sophie for their first official royal trip to Nepal after finishing India tour.
The Duke of Edinburgh was recently busy in his high-profile three-day visit to India, from February 2 to February 4.
On Thursday, King Charles brother will join his wife for their first royal 2025 tour, lasting six-day.
The main purpose for the week long trip is to strengthen the ties between UK and Nepa.
As per GB News, Sophie and Edward’s visit, running from 4th to 9th February, will highlight shared interests including youth opportunity, healthcare, women's rights, and conservation efforts.
Their Royal Highnesses will also attendant the annual Attestation Parade in Pokhara, according to the media outlet.
The Duke and Duchess plan to stop by the Gurkha Welfare Trust during their tour to witness their vital work supporting veterans and their families.
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will meet with young people in Nepal participating in the Duke of Edinburgh International Award programme.
Their packed itinerary also includes visits to organisations providing healthcare services and support to survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence.
Notably, the royal couple is set to conclude their trip in Ghandruk.