Royal

Inside Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie special Royal trip to Nepal

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are set to kick of their first 2025's Royal trip

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025
Inside Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie special Royal trip to Nepal
Inside Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie special Royal trip to Nepal

Prince Edward will join Duchess Sophie for their first official royal trip to Nepal after finishing India tour.

The Duke of Edinburgh was recently busy in his high-profile three-day visit to India, from February 2 to February 4.

On Thursday, King Charles brother will join his wife for their first royal 2025 tour, lasting six-day.

The main purpose for the week long trip is to strengthen the ties between UK and Nepa.

As per GB News, Sophie and Edward’s visit, running from 4th to 9th February, will highlight shared interests including youth opportunity, healthcare, women's rights, and conservation efforts.

Their Royal Highnesses will also attendant the annual Attestation Parade in Pokhara, according to the media outlet.

The Duke and Duchess plan to stop by the Gurkha Welfare Trust during their tour to witness their vital work supporting veterans and their families.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will meet with young people in Nepal participating in the Duke of Edinburgh International Award programme.

Their packed itinerary also includes visits to organisations providing healthcare services and support to survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence.

Notably, the royal couple is set to conclude their trip in Ghandruk.

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge become new power couple at Grammys 2025

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge become new power couple at Grammys 2025
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican

Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tries BOLD look at Grammys after party

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tries BOLD look at Grammys after party
Lewis Hamilton reveals dark side of racing for Ferrari in 2025 F1

Lewis Hamilton reveals dark side of racing for Ferrari in 2025 F1
Princess Kate pens emotional message to mark World Cancer Day
Princess Kate pens emotional message to mark World Cancer Day
Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander
Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games
King Charles makes major announcement ahead of big milestone
King Charles makes major announcement ahead of big milestone
King Charles lauds Prince Edward’s efforts amid milestone visit to India
King Charles lauds Prince Edward’s efforts amid milestone visit to India
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share beautiful message ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share beautiful message ahead of Invictus Games
King Frederik makes key engagement after sharing diplomatic plans
King Frederik makes key engagement after sharing diplomatic plans
Prince Harry completely in ‘shock’ after Meghan Markle divorce book claims
Prince Harry completely in ‘shock’ after Meghan Markle divorce book claims
Princess Anne rewears 55-year-old tartan suit to Rugby Match: Photos
Princess Anne rewears 55-year-old tartan suit to Rugby Match: Photos
Prince Andrew's real connection with Chinese spy REVEALED in new docs
Prince Andrew's real connection with Chinese spy REVEALED in new docs