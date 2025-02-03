Kate Middleton shares new photo captured by Prince Louis on World Cancer Day

Princess Kate has the cutest photographer in the world!
To mark the World Cancer Day 2025, the Princess of Wales shared an exclusive photo of herself on her and Prince William’s official Instagram handle on Monday, February 3, 2025.
The snap, which was captured by Kate and William’s youngest child, Prince Louis, saw the Princess posing with her arms opened in the mid of a forest.
Taken in the backdrop of a chilled forest with all the leaves fallen on the ground after passing through the season of autumn, Princess Kate beamingly looked at the camera.
For the snap, the future queen was dressed in a long, warm, grey-colored coat, that she layered over her outfit, paired with what appears to be black pants.
She also wore matching gloves and a hat.
Meanwhile, the second slide of the post featured an image of beautiful leaves with an emotional message by the Princess, which she also penned in the caption of the post.
“Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease,” she wrote, and concluded the message with her sign “C” which stands for her name “Catherine.”
The one-liner appeared to be a deep reflection the Princess have on her year-long cancer battle.
It is worth mentioning that the Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed of cancer in February 2024, successfully completed her chemotherapy in September 2024.
She recently announced that her cancer is in “remission.”