Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge become new power couple at Grammys 2025

Louis Partridge joins girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo for the Grammy Awards 2025

  February 03, 2025
Olivia Rodrigo was joined by her boyfriend Louis Partridge at the Grammy Awards 2025.

The lovebirds were among the power couple at the star-studded event with the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Olivia made a grand appearance on the red carpet in a vintage Versace halter dress with a plunging cutouts at the chest and hips.

The good 4 u crooner was accompanied by her beau, even though they did not pose together on the red carpet.

Louis and Olivia’s PDA filled photos went viral on the internet and received love from their fans.

A fan account of the pop icon posted their photos on Instagram and wrote, “Goals alert! Olivia and Louis are giving us couple goals tonight! They look stunning together and I'm loving every second of it #GrammyMagic"

Another commented, “These two cuties absolutely slayed the award show tonight! Their chemistry is everything and I'm OBSESSED.”

She earned only one nomination this year for Best Song Written For Visual Media: Can’t Catch Me Now (from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

Notably, Olivia was busy last year with her GUTS world tour.

