King Charles holds special meeting after Kate, William’s emotional plea

King Charles has marked a special tradition at Buckingham Palace after Kate Middleton and Prince William issued emotional statement.
On February 3, the Princess and Princess of Wales marked the World Cancer Day with an heartfelt message on Instagram.
The British monarch recently held a formal one-to-one audience with Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch, as per GB News.
Charles welcomed Mrs Badenoch in the palace's grand 1844 Room this morning for the private audience.
This special meeting marked the first such audience interaction between a King and opposition leader in 18 years.
A royal source shared some pointers about the tradition, "It was a convention that fell by the way in latter years of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's reign and seemed a courtesy to revive in the new reign."
Kate, who recently admitted to cancer “remission”, penned a message on the big day, “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease,” concluding the note with her sign “C” which stands for her name “Catherine.”
For the unversed, David Cameron was the last opposition leader to receive this honour. He met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006.