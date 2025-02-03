Royal

King Charles holds special meeting after Kate, William’s emotional plea

King Charles marks revives royal tradition at Buckingham Palace after Princess Kate makes heartfelt announcement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025
King Charles holds special meeting after Kate, William’s emotional plea
King Charles holds special meeting after Kate, William’s emotional plea

King Charles has marked a special tradition at Buckingham Palace after Kate Middleton and Prince William issued emotional statement.

On February 3, the Princess and Princess of Wales marked the World Cancer Day with an heartfelt message on Instagram.

The British monarch recently held a formal one-to-one audience with Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch, as per GB News.

Charles welcomed Mrs Badenoch in the palace's grand 1844 Room this morning for the private audience.

Getty Images
Getty Images

This special meeting marked the first such audience interaction between a King and opposition leader in 18 years.

A royal source shared some pointers about the tradition, "It was a convention that fell by the way in latter years of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's reign and seemed a courtesy to revive in the new reign."

Kate, who recently admitted to cancer “remission”, penned a message on the big day, “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease,” concluding the note with her sign “C” which stands for her name “Catherine.”

For the unversed, David Cameron was the last opposition leader to receive this honour. He met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006.

Taylor Swift hit with brutal backlash after Grammy Awards 2025

Taylor Swift hit with brutal backlash after Grammy Awards 2025
Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study

Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study
King Charles holds special meeting after Kate, William’s emotional plea

King Charles holds special meeting after Kate, William’s emotional plea
US-Mexico strike last-minute deal to avoid trade war

US-Mexico strike last-minute deal to avoid trade war
Kate Middleton shares new photo captured by Prince Louis on World Cancer Day
Kate Middleton shares new photo captured by Prince Louis on World Cancer Day
Inside Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie special Royal trip to Nepal
Inside Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie special Royal trip to Nepal
Princess Kate pens emotional message to mark World Cancer Day
Princess Kate pens emotional message to mark World Cancer Day
Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander
Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games
King Charles makes major announcement ahead of big milestone
King Charles makes major announcement ahead of big milestone
King Charles lauds Prince Edward’s efforts amid milestone visit to India
King Charles lauds Prince Edward’s efforts amid milestone visit to India
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share beautiful message ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share beautiful message ahead of Invictus Games
King Frederik makes key engagement after sharing diplomatic plans
King Frederik makes key engagement after sharing diplomatic plans
Prince Harry completely in ‘shock’ after Meghan Markle divorce book claims
Prince Harry completely in ‘shock’ after Meghan Markle divorce book claims