Justin Baldoni faces ‘devastating’ condition amid legal feud with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni is facing a tough legal and financial battle as his lawyer shared that he’s "devastated financially and emotionally" amid an ongoing legal dispute with Blake Lively.
As per PEOPLE, the Jane Virgin star’s lawyer shared on Monday, February 3, during a pre-trial conference, he negotiated Lively's potential urge for a gag order amid legal feud.
Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman shared the details of current situation for Baldoni and his associates.
Freedman said his “clients are devastated financially and emotionally.”
His list of clients also include It Ends With Us producers Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz, their production company Wayfarer Studios and publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel.
While conversing he said, "Not to sound like a 4-year-old fighting a 4-year-old with ‘they started it,’ but in these kinds of cases, once someone says something it becomes fact: There’s no way to fight against it."
To note, on January 16, the Five Feet Apart star filed a lawsuit against the Gossip Girl star and her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicists.
In his $400 million lawsuit, Baldoni accused Lively’s side of civil extortion, defamation and more, followed Lively’s bombshell complaint against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign against her.