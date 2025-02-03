Jennifer Garner makes close pal Ina Garten's birthday extra special  

Jennifer Garner paid a heartwarming birthday tribute to her close pal and author, Ina Garten.
The Alias star turned to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 2nd, to share the never-before-seen photo featuring herself and the popular American cook on her 77th birthday.
In the viral photo, Garner and Garten were seen beaming with joy while wearing the coordinated outfits.
The picture was originally taken at In-N-Out restaurant back in 2018, as it was initially posted by the 77-year-old chef on her Instagram account.
At that time, Garten captioned her post, "Only the best for my friend @jennifer.garner — dinner at @innout after my show in Costa Mesa, CA!! What a fun way to wrap up my fall book tour! #CookLikeaPro."
Now, the mother-of-three shared the same snapshot and penned a heartfelt caption for her closest pal, writing, "Happy birthday, @inagarten," and added a red heart emoji over the image.
This post of Garner came after a few reports claimed that her boyfriend, John Miller, is getting insecure due to her close friendship with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.
According to Page Six, an insider has recently disclosed that the 47-year-old American businessman is feeling 'cornered' due to the closeness between his lady love and the Air director.
"Miller knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship," the tipster revealed.
However, neither Jennifer Garner nor John Miller have confirmed any of these speculations.