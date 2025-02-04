Kanye West, Bianca Censori to face legal trouble after Grammys bold move?

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, might have been in legal trouble as the model wore a completely see-through dress at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The couple, who previously ignited divorce speculations back in October 2024, made a joint appearance on the red carpet, where Bianca wore a sheer mini dress.
After Bianca and Kanye's bold move, Los Angeles-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula explained that the Australian model could face criminal complaints for this incident.
"It's theoretically possible but unlikely she'll face any criminal prosecution for this incident," the prosecutor stated to TMZ magazine.
She also argued that despite Bianca's offensive outfit, she has not received any legal notice.
However, in the future, she will have to grant public permission before pulling such a bold stunt during a prestigious event.
"While Ms. Censori's outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one's genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse," Andrea added.
These remarks of the lawyer came after a lip reader specialist suggested to the Daily Mail that it was Kanye who encouraged his wife to 'make a scene.'
The duo, who tied the knot in 2022, walked hand-in-hand at the star-studded event on Sunday, February 2nd.
According to lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling, the 30-year-old fashionista dropped her black fur coat to expose her body on her husband's special instructions.
As of now, neither Kanye West's representatives nor Bianca Censori's representatives have commented on the matter.