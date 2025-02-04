Entertainment

Lily Collins drops first photo with her newborn after embracing motherhood

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell welcomed their first daughter via surrogate on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025
Lily Collins drops first photo with her newborn after embracing motherhood
Lily Collins drops first photo with her newborn after embracing motherhood 

Lily Collins is embracing motherhood with pure joy as she shared the first photo of her baby daughter, Tove, calling the moment "utter bliss.”

The Emily In Paris star took to her Instagram account to announce that she and her husband, film director Charlie McDowell, 41, had welcomed their first child together.

Collins dropped a chic photo of herself as she stepped out with her baby girl.

Lily Collins drops first photo with her newborn after embracing motherhood

Sharing a photo on McDowell's Instagram Stories, the new mom could be seen pushing her daughter, Tove Jane McDowell, in a stroller on a sunny tree-lined street.

However, the baby isn't fully visible in the grainy film photograph.

Collins wore a coat, gym shoes and leggings as her husband snapped a photo from behind.

She reposted the photo to her own Stories, the actress captioned the photo, "Utter bliss."

On Friday, the couple announced the delightful news of welcoming their first daughter via surrogate in an Instagram post.

In a joint Instagram account Collin penned the caption, "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell.”

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again," the caption continued.

In 2020, Collins and McDowell got engaged after making their relationship Instagram official in 2019.

Google app update brings new personalization options to search widget

Google app update brings new personalization options to search widget
'Stranger Things' makers break silence after Season 5 release date leak

'Stranger Things' makers break silence after Season 5 release date leak
Bill Gates makes shocking revelation about his childhood

Bill Gates makes shocking revelation about his childhood
Priyanka Chopra shares cute PIC of little Malti Marie from Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra shares cute PIC of little Malti Marie from Mumbai

Zendaya's family makes heartfelt gesture for Tom Holland after engagement
Zendaya's family makes heartfelt gesture for Tom Holland after engagement
'Stranger Things' makers break silence after Season 5 release date leak
'Stranger Things' makers break silence after Season 5 release date leak
Kanye West, Bianca Censori to face legal trouble after Grammys bold move?
Kanye West, Bianca Censori to face legal trouble after Grammys bold move?
The Beatles receives Grammy award five decades after split
The Beatles receives Grammy award five decades after split
Justin Baldoni faces ‘devastating’ condition amid legal feud with Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni faces ‘devastating’ condition amid legal feud with Blake Lively
Taylor Swift hit with brutal backlash after Grammy Awards 2025
Taylor Swift hit with brutal backlash after Grammy Awards 2025
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge become new power couple at Grammys 2025
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge become new power couple at Grammys 2025
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tries BOLD look at Grammys after party
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tries BOLD look at Grammys after party
Hugh Jackman makes sad announcement ahead of Hyde Park concert
Hugh Jackman makes sad announcement ahead of Hyde Park concert
Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s Grammys drama
Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s Grammys drama
Shakira teases fans with exciting message after winning Grammy Award
Shakira teases fans with exciting message after winning Grammy Award
Bianca Censori breaks social media hiatus amid Kanye West's Grammys drama
Bianca Censori breaks social media hiatus amid Kanye West's Grammys drama