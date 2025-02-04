Lily Collins drops first photo with her newborn after embracing motherhood 

Lily Collins is embracing motherhood with pure joy as she shared the first photo of her baby daughter, Tove, calling the moment "utter bliss.”
The Emily In Paris star took to her Instagram account to announce that she and her husband, film director Charlie McDowell, 41, had welcomed their first child together.
Collins dropped a chic photo of herself as she stepped out with her baby girl.
Sharing a photo on McDowell's Instagram Stories, the new mom could be seen pushing her daughter, Tove Jane McDowell, in a stroller on a sunny tree-lined street.
However, the baby isn't fully visible in the grainy film photograph.
Collins wore a coat, gym shoes and leggings as her husband snapped a photo from behind.
She reposted the photo to her own Stories, the actress captioned the photo, "Utter bliss."
On Friday, the couple announced the delightful news of welcoming their first daughter via surrogate in an Instagram post.
In a joint Instagram account Collin penned the caption, "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell.”
"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again," the caption continued.
In 2020, Collins and McDowell got engaged after making their relationship Instagram official in 2019.