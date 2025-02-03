Entertainment

Will Smith makes dramatic comeback at Grammys 2025 after Oscars slap

Will Smith pays emotional tribute to late producer Quincy Jones at Grammy Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025


Will Smith has attended an award show for the first time after the infamous Oscar slap drama.

He had skip almost all awards shows since 2022 when he walked onstage and slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

On Sunday, February 2, The Pursuit of Happyness star graced Grammy Awards 2025.

Will also presented an emotional tribute to the late producer Quincy Jones at the star-studded event.

While honouring Quincy, he said, “This past year, we lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our time, Quincy Jones. Known to friends around the world, simply as ‘Q’.”

He added, “A brilliant 28-time Grammy Award-winning producer, arranger, film and television composer, conductor, trumpet player, recording artist and humanitarian. In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives. I have to say, he changed mine, forever. You probably wouldn’t know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones.”

In November 2024, the legendary producer passed away due to pancreatic cancer.

The tribute to Quincy also featured musical performances from Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, and Stevie Wonder.

Notably, his actor-musician son Jaden Smith also attended the Grammy Awards.

However, Jaden did not walk the red carpet with his father.

Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s Grammys drama

Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s Grammys drama
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event

Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Shakira teases fans with exciting message after winning Grammy Award

Shakira teases fans with exciting message after winning Grammy Award
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games

Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games
Shakira teases fans with exciting message after winning Grammy Award
Shakira teases fans with exciting message after winning Grammy Award
Bianca Censori breaks social media hiatus amid Kanye West's Grammys drama
Bianca Censori breaks social media hiatus amid Kanye West's Grammys drama
Jennifer Garner makes close pal Ina Garten's birthday extra special
Jennifer Garner makes close pal Ina Garten's birthday extra special
Kanye West’s shocking command to Bianca Censori at Grammys REVEALED
Kanye West’s shocking command to Bianca Censori at Grammys REVEALED
Zoe Saldana reaches new heights with major acting milestone
Zoe Saldana reaches new heights with major acting milestone
Taylor Swift puts Billie Eilish feud rumours to rest at 2025 Grammys
Taylor Swift puts Billie Eilish feud rumours to rest at 2025 Grammys
Liam Payne receives special honour from Chris Martin at Grammys 2025
Liam Payne receives special honour from Chris Martin at Grammys 2025
Taylor Swift joins Jay-Z to celebrate Beyoncé's historical Grammy win
Taylor Swift joins Jay-Z to celebrate Beyoncé's historical Grammy win
Grammy awards 2025 winners list: Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga dominate with major wins
Grammy awards 2025 winners list: Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga dominate with major wins
Lady Gaga drops new single ‘Abracadadbra’ during 2025 Grammys broadcast
Lady Gaga drops new single ‘Abracadadbra’ during 2025 Grammys broadcast
Taylor Swift gives special nod to Travis Kelce at Grammys 2025?
Taylor Swift gives special nod to Travis Kelce at Grammys 2025?
Kendrick Lamar dominates Grammys with 5 wins including Song, Record of the Year
Kendrick Lamar dominates Grammys with 5 wins including Song, Record of the Year