Will Smith makes dramatic comeback at Grammys 2025 after Oscars slap

Will Smith has attended an award show for the first time after the infamous Oscar slap drama.
He had skip almost all awards shows since 2022 when he walked onstage and slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
On Sunday, February 2, The Pursuit of Happyness star graced Grammy Awards 2025.
Will also presented an emotional tribute to the late producer Quincy Jones at the star-studded event.
While honouring Quincy, he said, “This past year, we lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our time, Quincy Jones. Known to friends around the world, simply as ‘Q’.”
He added, “A brilliant 28-time Grammy Award-winning producer, arranger, film and television composer, conductor, trumpet player, recording artist and humanitarian. In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives. I have to say, he changed mine, forever. You probably wouldn’t know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones.”
In November 2024, the legendary producer passed away due to pancreatic cancer.
The tribute to Quincy also featured musical performances from Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, and Stevie Wonder.
Notably, his actor-musician son Jaden Smith also attended the Grammy Awards.
However, Jaden did not walk the red carpet with his father.