Sabrina Carpenter shares first statement after historic Grammys 2025 win

Sabrina Carpenter shared her first statement after scoring two major wins at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.
The 25-year-old musician, who arrived at the star-studded event in a backless gown, took home two Grammys in the categories of Best Pop Solo Performance for her iconic track Espresso and Best Pop Vocal Album for her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet.
Carpenter turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 3rd, to share her first statement after winning big at the prestigious event.
The Please Please Please crooner dropped a photo of her stunning Grammy look, which was clicked as she posed with her trophies.
Carpenter penned a heartwarming caption alongside her post, "Cannot believe life had to post this at the moment but will talk to you later."
According to media reports, this is the first time Carpenter has won Grammy awards since beginning her singing career in 2009.
The Taste hitmaker was nominated under six categories, out of which she only won two.
She was nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
As Sabrina Carpenter's post gained traction on social media, fans could not resist praising the singer, with one commenting, "SHES WORKING LATE CAUSE SHES A GRAMMY WINNER."
"Congrats espresso queen," another chimed in.
It is mandatory to mention, Sabrina Carpenter released her sixth musical album Short n' Sweet on August 23, 2024.