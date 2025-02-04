Sarah Khan unveils FIRST look as Dr Fajar from drama 'Shair' 

Trending

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is gearing up for the launch of her drama serial 'Shair'

  • February 04, 2025
Sarah Khan’s look from upcoming drama Shair is a treat for all her fans!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Sabaat actress lit social media feeds displaying ethnic and boho chic vibes. 

In the images shared, Sarah exuded immense grace and charm, leaving everyone intrigued about her character. 

The Hum Tum star let her post do the talking with a fire emoji.


Her fans were taken aback by the diva’s drop-dead gorgeous looks as Dr Fajar and rushed to the comments section. 

Others also expressed excitement to see Dr Fajar rock her role on screen. 

One fan wrote, “2ndd pictureeee OMGGG.”

A second user penned, “Umrahh loves Dr.Fajar.”

“The eyes THE FREAKING EYES," a third fan noted.

“Queen. My favourite actress,” a fourth user gushed.

Ahead of it's release, the Hum Tum star shared she is thrilled to be a part of this project. 

To note, Sarah Khan, who will star opposite Danish Taimoor in the drama, has wrapped up the filming of the project that will soon hit the small screens. 

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sarah Khan walked down the aisle with singer Falak Shabir in July 2020. 

